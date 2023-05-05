50/50 Thursdays
Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

