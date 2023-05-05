50/50 Thursdays
8-year-old Westlake boy becomes published author

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - When 8-year-old Jason West isn’t outside playing baseball, he’s writing books.

“When I was actually learning how to read, my mom encouraged me and told me to be my best,” West said. “So, I wrote a book after that.”

Between natural disasters and the pandemic, West’s mother, Kelsey Hinton, said he began to fall behind on his reading skills.

“He struggled a lot,” Hinton said. “He couldn’t really read a whole lot. I mean, we tried tutoring, and we worked really hard with him.”

Jason is a third-grader at Western Heights Elementary. Hinton said hard work from both Jason and his teacher paid off, and now, a year later, he is on to a new chapter in his life.

“He just started reading so much better, so I thought what a perfect way to encourage him to write a book,” Hinton said.

“Be Your Best” is of course about baseball. West knocked it out of the park by exceeding expectations, while delivering an important message.

“My book is about being your best, even though if you lose, just try your best no matter what,” West said.

“He wants to write another book about bullying and be able to inspire others and show them, no matter if you can’t do something and it’s hard at first, you could be so far behind,” Hinton said. “But if you work hard and be your best, it will come for you.”

To learn more about ”Be Your Best,” click here.

