Voting irregularities under investigation in Jeff Davis Parish

Elton, LA (KPLC) - We’re looking deeper into voting issues in Jeff Davis Parish. The Secretary of State confirms they are looking into possible voting irregularities, specifically in the town of Elton.

Since we started our investigation, several voters have been removed from voting lists in Jeff Davis, and more than a dozen are receiving letters this week. They’re being told to prove their Elton address is where they live or they’ll be removed from the voting list as well.

Our investigative team was alerted by a property owner in Elton, Roderick Williams, who reviewed the voting lists for the fall election after hearing about possible fraud. His initial concern was that so many people were registered, with different last names and addresses, at the same P.O. Box.

“I’m not doing this to tarnish anyone’s character, but the proof is in the paperwork,” Williams said.

In one case we found up to six different people with different last names, with five different addresses, all receiving mail at one P.O. Box. We also discovered half of the residents sharing this P.O. Box were new voters to Jeff Davis Parish last year.

These particular homes are all owned by Mayor Kesia Lemoine and her husband, and she said the mail from all of their rental properties goes to one P.O. Box, which is then distributed by the Lemoines, who serve as landlords. We verified this with one of the residents who shared the P.O. Box, but he’s now registered to vote in Calcasieu Parish, having changed his voter registration back immediately after the fall election.

Williams said the problem was deeper. He heard that people who did not live in Elton were voting in the race, and some might have even been paid to register and vote for a candidate.

“I have people here that doesn’t have a voice,” said Williams. “And the town residents have a right to a fair election.”

Although we were not able to confirm all of his suspicions, our research shows not everyone who voted in Jeff Davis Parish should have been voting there. We found dozens of questionable voters, some of which have since been removed from the voting rolls in Jeff Davis Parish.

The first issue we found centers on Homestead Exemption. According to Louisiana law (RS 18:101), if you claim a Homestead Exemption on a property, that’s where you must register to vote. In addition, no matter how many properties you own, you can only claim one Homestead Exemption in the state of Louisiana. The penalty for Homestead Exemption fraud is a $500 fine, no more than six months in jail, and restitution.

We started by reviewing everyone that voted in November and December, and we found that at least two people had filed for Homestead Exemptions in two parishes, both Allen and Jeff Davis. One of these homeowners actually applied to change his address to Allen Parish on the day of the election while at the polls in Elton, despite having the Allen Parish address for years. This voter has since had his second Homestead Exemption removed after we brought it up with the Jeff Davis Parish Tax Assessor.

We found another family with five people registered to one address, who all voted in the election. However, we discovered one of them has had a Homestead Exemption in Calcasieu Parish since 2014. Another member of the family changed their voter registration to another parish after the election.

We also found another six households where at least one of the residents claims a Homestead Exemption in another parish, specifically Allen Parish. Still, they all used an Elton home as their voting address, and all voted in the most recent election.

After reviewing where Homestead Exemptions were filed, we drove around the town but had trouble finding some of the homes.

Three households, one consisting of five voting adults, all use properties that are not registered with the Tax Assessor’s office and seemingly don’t exist.

We also discovered several other families were registered to vote at dilapidated homes and vacant lots, and one person even registered to vote using the church as their home address.

KPLC is not naming the voters at this time because so far no criminal charges have been filed.

We brought our questions to the Registrar of Voters and Tax Assessor. We wanted to know what the checks and balances were. Specifically, how could residents have two Homestead Exemptions, register to vote at non-existent properties, or register to vote despite having a homestead exemption somewhere else?

The Registrar, Joann Blair, wouldn’t do an on-camera interview, but she told us they’re working diligently to remove all voters that they cannot prove live where they say they did. She said they had already removed a few voters before we brought our list to her and vowed to investigate anyone questionable based on complaints to her office.

Blair sends the voter a letter that gives them 21 days to prove they live where they say they do, if they don’t, they get removed from the voting lists. So far she said they’ve sent out 18 letters to registered voters.

As far as the checks and balances, everyone we spoke to agrees a statewide database would be helpful to combat potential fraud. Right now there is no way to check where homeowners claim their Homestead Exemption, except to go to each parish’s website individually.

So why is this important? Williams said it was the mayor’s election that spurred his interest in who was voting in Elton, and in the December run-off election, the mayor won by only 33 votes. So far KPLC was already able to find almost three dozen questionable voters in Jeff Davis Parish in the few weeks we’ve been researching.

You’ll recall Kesia Lemoine won the Elton mayoral race in the December 2023 runoff with 211 votes. Her opponent, Brandon Kelley, had 178 votes. In November, Lemoine had one more vote than Kelley, which forced them into the run-off.

Mayor Lemoine would not interview with us on camera, but she did tell us she believes these allegations stem from “an irate person on a warpath,” and the allegations are “personal” in nature. She also issued this statement:

“Myself and my city council have an open-door policy. We operate the Town of Elton in full transparency. We have and will continue to regard all questions, concerns, and accusations seriously. We will always thoroughly gather facts and other relevant information needed to investigate any and all allegations that are brought to our attention. Me and my administration are committed to the growth of the Town of Elton; thus, we will do everything within our power to keep the Town of Elton operating effectively to make that happen.”

The numbers:

Nine homes, with 24 registered voters, and at least one person in the home getting a Homestead Exemption in another parish.

Three homes, with seven registered voters, using addresses for property not registered with the assessor’s office.

Two homes, with three registered voters, using addresses that are linked to vacant lots.

