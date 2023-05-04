50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Police: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
Terra Hillman has been living in this FEMA trailer since January 2021 because she has not...
Woman not ready to give up FEMA trailer