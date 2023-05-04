Travel, passports in ‘unprecedented’ demand

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whether you are taking a road trip or catching a flight this summer, there are some hiccups you might experience if you are making last-minute plans.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is reporting an ‘unprecedented’ demand for passports. It’s a demand that is seen here in the Lake Area as well.

“But you know, that’s really normal this time of year- before summer vacation and what have you,” Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said. “But I think it’s a little bit heavier than it normally is.”

Jones said their office sees about 20 applicants a day. The office works by appointment only, and right now, you may have to wait up to a week until it’s your turn. Then you have to wait for your application to be processed.

“For it to be completely processed is 12 to 15 weeks if you go through our office,” Jones said. “If you do pay for the expedited services, it’s nine to 11 weeks. This is a lot longer than it used to take.”

Travel agent with Holiday Travel, Kara Daigle said it has also been very busy at their office.

“Everything has been really, really busy,” Daigle said. “Travel has definitely come back.”

When the demand is high, the price tag might be affected also.

“Prices are a little bit higher because the demand is so high,” Daigle said. “There are a lot more people wanting to travel since all of the COVID rules have went away, and you don’t need to be tested anymore. So, more people are wanting to travel and get out,”

A standard passport costs $130 with a $35 processing fee. An expedited passport costs $190 with a $35 processing fee. To find a passport application center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.