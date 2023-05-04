SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2023.
- Gene Roy Arceneaux, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse battery.
- Aaron-Jamal Ayrow, 31, Breaux Bridge: Out-of-state detainer.
- Angel Lynn Harris, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; simple battery.
- Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
- Donavon Kentrell Robinson, 39, Lacassine: Parole violation.
- Harlen Alexander Nugent, 29, Duson: Contempt of court; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple burglary; theft of a firearm.
- Darrentasia Moesha Wilson, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Michael Glenn Chaline, 38, Hackberry: Failure to register as a sex offender; no stop lights; no turn signals.
- Aaron George Willis, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession.
- William Ray Oquinn, 49, Kinder: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25K or more; theft from $5K but less than $25K.
- Reese Iles Chaumont, 26, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
- Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; Schedule II possession; probation violation (2 counts).
- Wendi Kay Terro, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court.
- Thomas James Sonnier, 43, Reeves: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.
- Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
- Ricky Lee Edwards, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
