SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2023.

Gene Roy Arceneaux, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse battery.

Aaron-Jamal Ayrow, 31, Breaux Bridge: Out-of-state detainer.

Angel Lynn Harris, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; simple battery.

Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Donavon Kentrell Robinson, 39, Lacassine: Parole violation.

Harlen Alexander Nugent, 29, Duson: Contempt of court; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple burglary; theft of a firearm.

Darrentasia Moesha Wilson, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Glenn Chaline, 38, Hackberry: Failure to register as a sex offender; no stop lights; no turn signals.

Aaron George Willis, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession.

William Ray Oquinn, 49, Kinder: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25K or more; theft from $5K but less than $25K.

Reese Iles Chaumont, 26, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; Schedule II possession; probation violation (2 counts).

Wendi Kay Terro, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Thomas James Sonnier, 43, Reeves: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.