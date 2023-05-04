50/50 Thursdays
St. Huckleberry Animal Fund hosts pet food giveaway

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. Huckleberry Animal Fund partnered with Wellness Pet Company to give away 7 pallets of dry cat food today at the Civic Center.

Volunteers from McNeese’s Chi Omega sorority and Chamber SWLA showed up to help hand out food to grateful community members.

“I didn’t think there was a big need for something like this, but after talking with these people driving through, I’m hearing about people that feed 75-100 cats per night,” said Benjamin Drouilhet, a member of the Chamber SWLA.

Lori Dover, the president and founder of St. Huckleberry Animal Fund, thought the pet food giveaway would be helpful for pet parents struggling due to inflation.

“I know from having a dog just how expensive pets can be,” said Linsie Yocham, one of girls volunteering from McNeese’s Chi Omega.

Dover, who has interviewed with Today.com and Wall Street Journal, said that not enough attention was given to animal welfare after the hurricanes of 2020, and she has made it her mission to make the world a safer and better place for all animals.

