McNeese running back Deonta McMahon off to the CFL

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowboys running back Deonta McMahon is off to Toronto, Canada. The Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year decided to ink a deal with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

This past season, McMahon put together an impressive campaign as he rushed for 1,402 yards and added in 14 total touchdowns.

The Argonauts were one of the CFL’s best teams this past season as they posted an (11-7) record and won the East Division by two games over the Montreal Alouettes.

McMahon exits McNeese University as one of the most decorated runners in program history as he finished his career with 2,155 yards, 21 total touchdowns, averaged 6.4 yards per carry, and was a multi-time All-Southland Conference Team member.

The Argonauts 2023 CFL season is set to start on June 18, as Toronto will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.