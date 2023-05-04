50/50 Thursdays
La. Division of Arts seeks feedback from artists on funding, services

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Artists and lovers of art now have the opportunity to partake in a discussion about changing how the arts are supported throughout Louisiana.

The Louisiana Division of the Arts (LDOA) is inviting artists and art organizations to participate in a statewide assessment to provide feedback on barriers that limit access to funding and services. The assessment will be conducted through focus group discussions via Zoom with artists in Lake Charles, Houma, Lafayette, Alexandria and surrounding areas.

LDOA is committed to fostering a diverse arts community across the state and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in all aspects of its operations and initiatives.

The focus groups will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Lake Charles: May 4, 2023
  • Houma: May 9, 2023
  • Lafayette: May 11, 2023
  • Alexandria: May 16, 2023

To register, CLICK HERE.

