Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office urges ATV safety to prevent tragedies from happening

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Many people here in Southwest Louisiana enjoy riding around on their ATV’s, but it can be dangerous, especially during the summer months as more people are out and about enjoying the outdoors.

According to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, children under the age of 16 should never be riding ATV’s without adult supervision, but that doesn’t stop them.

“Typically after school the kids are home, and it’s a very rural parish, so they’re always on the road with ATV’s,” said Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods.

In the state of Louisiana, it’s against the law to operate an ATV on any public roadway, but there are some exceptions.

“An ATV shouldn’t be driven on the road unless [it’s] a farm implement, a slow-moving [vehicle] triangle, or it’s registered with the state, which means you need to have an inspection sticker and a license plate,” Woods said.

Sheriff Woods has seen his fair share of ATV accidents over the years.

“There was and there still is a lot of ATV crashes in the parish and throughout the United States. I’ve had a close friend have a daughter get killed back in the ‘90s from an ATV accident. Several girls were killed, so it does reach home,” Woods said.

The latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says from 2016 to 2018, there were more than 2,200 deaths associated with off-highway vehicles. ATV’s accounted for nearly three quarters of the deaths, 300 of them being under 16 years old.

Woods says there’s only one way to prevent these tragedies from happening.

“First thing: you shouldn’t be out on the road way. Second thing is make sure you abide by all the state laws and parish ordinances, stop signs, stay on the right side of the road,” Woods said.

For safety, always wear a helmet, long pants and boots.

