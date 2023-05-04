50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Mental health awareness

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May is mental health awareness month, and it’s a good time to take a look at your habits and make some simple steps to live a healthy, happy life.

More than half of all Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives. But some small steps can make a big difference.

“We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves, ‘honestly, what am I struggling with?’ And it’s not often the obvious thing,” said psychotherapist and performance management David Baker, PhD.

Just being aware of your mental health status is a major step. Also, practice daily deep breathing. Studies show this habit can help regulate your heart rate and nervous system. Keep a daily gratitude journal. Simply writing down two things you are grateful for over two weeks can lessen depression and anxiety.

“Mental health is about being able again to find a joy or a contentment in something simple,” said Baker.

Also, engage in play! Research shows being playful can lower stress and improve healthy coping strategies when you are faced with difficult situations.

Another must: make sure you get enough sunlight. Vitamin D helps regulate your mood, metabolism, immune system, and more. Experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight several times a week to maintain levels of vitamin D.

Lastly, prioritize a sleep routine. Try to wake up at the same time each day, avoid alcohol and caffeine before bed, and expose yourself to light right when you wake up.

Therapy is another great way to maintain good mental health. There are lots of online, virtual options for therapy sessions, including Betterhelp, Talkspace, and MDlive.

