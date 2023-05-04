50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former McNeese professor sentenced for child porn

By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A former McNeese State University professor was sentenced to prison today for possessing child pornography.

Authorities began investigating Steven M. Stinnett, now 51, of Lake Charles, after a report of an inappropriate image appearing in the background during an online class in November 2020. Stinnett was originally arrested on four counts of child pornography.

Steven Stinnett in 2020
Steven Stinnett in 2020(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

Stinnett admitted to having 228 images and 57 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to a charge of receipt of child pornography in February 2023.

Stinnett was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

