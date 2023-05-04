FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last day of dry conditions with moisture returning tonight, chance storms tomorrow.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Today marks what will be the last of our drier weather for a little while with temperatures across SWLA once again starting on the warm and mild side in the low 60′s to even upper 50′s as you move into the more northern parishes. Futurecast is again looking at the possibility of some patchy fog, mainly in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes before 8 am, but current models expect it stay on the thinner side, so it shouldn’t be a major delay on your morning commute.

Otherwise, a mostly sunny and reasonably dry day is on tap with more clouds working their way into the skies in the afternoon, highs for the day will be topping out in the mid 80′s. Wind shift to the south and then southwest during the afternoon will bring the return of moisture to the region and contribute to thicker cloud cover moving into this evening. Late tonight could see some scattered showers and maybe a passing storm for the more northern parishes overnight.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Friday a passing disturbance will take advantage of all the fresh moisture to kick up some scattered showers and thunderstorms, keeping rain chances slightly elevated for the day at about 30%. Continued winds out of the south will keep temperatures warm with morning lows in the 60′s and highs in the mid 80′s.

Friday's passing disturbance (KPLC)

Moving into the weekend morning lows will become much warmer in the low 70′s, slightly above normal for this time of year, where they will likely stay into next week. Friday will be kicking off a period of unsettled weather for next week, with the Jetstream continuing to push small disturbances across SWLA that could increase our chances of rain with all the available moisture.

Unsettled weather next week (KPLC)

No major fronts are currently in the 10 day outlook to significantly cool temperatures down, with conditions looking to remain warm and on the muggy side through next week.

