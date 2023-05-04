FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible Friday as humid weather returns.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warm and dry pattern across Southwest Louisiana is about to change a little bit. Though we’ll still remain plenty warm in the coming days, we will start to have opportunities to see rain. This starts for our Friday morning, as an upper-level disturbance moves across our area. At the same time, considerably more humid weather will also begin to take shape, and that combination could set the stage for a few showers or even an isolated storm at or just before daybreak.

We’ll then see another opportunity to see some scattered showers by the afternoon as we warm up even more but our moisture remains in place. The good news is that we still are not expecting Friday to be a complete washout. So if you have any late afternoon or evening plans, they should still be generally ok though you may want to have keep a eye on the sky or the radar just in case.

Then we’ll enter a very similar pattern for pretty much our entire weekend. A few more disturbances will track through the region and could allow some scattered showers or storms to fire each afternoon. Likewise, to Friday though, neither day this weekend appears to be a washout. The biggest change will likely come in the form of higher moisture levels, making it feel quite a bit more muggy than it has this week.

Even as we head into next week this warmer and muggier pattern looks to remain with us. Persistent southerly winds will hang around and import warm and humid weather day. Highs are likely to remain in the mid 80′s each day, and likely higher for our northern parishes. And with the chance for scattered showers or storms sticking around each day, that will make for a summer-like pattern into next week.

- Max Lagano.

