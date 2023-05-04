Entergy warns of uptick in scams

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy says it is seeing a rise in scams, particularly in the Lake Charles area.

The energy company has offered the following tips on how to deal with a suspected scam.

What to do if you suspect a scam:

  • Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative. Be sure to have all details and any supporting documents available to discuss the suspicious activity on your utility account with an Entergy representative.
  • Inform your bank or financial institution, which may then direct you to other protective measures.
  • If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911 as soon as possible.

Here are some steps to protect your personal information from scammers:

  • Do not use unauthorized payment methods. You should only use authorized payment options that are provided on the myEntergy website to make a bill payment transaction.
  • Never give out your banking information by email or phone. Entergy does not demand banking information by email or phone, or force you to provide this information to a representative as your only option.
  • Never give out your personal information by email or phone. Never give out personally identifying information like your social security number or Entergy account number to an unsolicited caller. Entergy representatives will never call you to request personal information over the phone.
  • Disconnects. Entergy does not cut off service without considerable advance warning.
  • Don’t pay any Entergy bill with a gift card, cash reload card, wiring money or cryptocurrency. Entergy does not demand or accept gift cards like iTunes or Amazon, cash reload cards like MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit, or cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Push to let parents give teachers permission to spank children awaits vote on House floor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Chris Rosato
Corporal punishment may seem like a thing of the past but it’s still very much a thing in some parts of the state.

News

Entergy warns of uptick in scams

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

La. Division of Arts seeks feedback from artists on funding, services

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
LDOA is committed to fostering a diverse arts community across the state and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in all aspects of its operations and initiatives.

Crime

Lake Charles man sentenced to 17 years for child porn

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Johnson
Investigators searched his electronic devices and found over 5,000 images and more than 400 videos containing child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Latest News

News

LEGAL CORNER: Can I sell fish I caught for recreation?

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Genia Coleman-Lee
Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

News

LEGAL CORNER: Can I sell fish I caught for recreation?

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Lake Charles man sentenced to 17 years for child porn

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

National day of prayer

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Water shutoff scheduled for Iota Friday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

Kinder man wanted in case of stolen trailer and excavator turns self in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
A Kinder man is accused of stealing the items this past February.