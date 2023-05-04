Entergy warns of uptick in scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy says it is seeing a rise in scams, particularly in the Lake Charles area.

The energy company has offered the following tips on how to deal with a suspected scam.

What to do if you suspect a scam:

Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative. Be sure to have all details and any supporting documents available to discuss the suspicious activity on your utility account with an Entergy representative.

Inform your bank or financial institution , which may then direct you to other protective measures.

If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911 as soon as possible.

Here are some steps to protect your personal information from scammers:

Do not use unauthorized payment methods. You should only use authorized payment options that are provided on the myEntergy website to make a bill payment transaction.

Never give out your banking information by email or phone. Entergy does not demand banking information by email or phone, or force you to provide this information to a representative as your only option.

Never give out your personal information by email or phone. Never give out personally identifying information like your social security number or Entergy account number to an unsolicited caller. Entergy representatives will never call you to request personal information over the phone.

Disconnects. Entergy does not cut off service without considerable advance warning.

Don’t pay any Entergy bill with a gift card, cash reload card, wiring money or cryptocurrency. Entergy does not demand or accept gift cards like iTunes or Amazon, cash reload cards like MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit, or cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.