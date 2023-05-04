Calcasieu Parish animal services in need of workers and homes for pets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is facing a worker shortage. Meanwhile, their facility is overcrowded with animals.

Many shelters across the nation continue to be filled with animals as kitten season is approaching but employee numbers are down at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Animal Services And Adoption Center. They currently have 120 dogs and 60 cats that are in need of a home.

In addition to employees, they lack volunteers and fosters to care for those animals.

Claire Terracina, the manager of the shelter, tells KPLC they are welcoming everyone to apply - even if it’s to volunteer.

“Pet experience is great but on-the-job training here works too!” said Terracina.

Terracina said they have around 10 open positions for employees, which include adoption coordinator, animal care technician, animal service coordinator, animal service officer, and shelter veterinarian.

For those who might not have the time to join the staff but would like to lend a hand can volunteer, said adoption agent Michelle Larkins.

“We’re also in need of fosters and volunteers,” said Larkins.

They say they need foster pet parents to help get the animals out of their kennel for a short few weeks to be able to help bring more in and fostering is an easy way to help animals find a home.

Looking to adopt? They have plenty!

What animals are available?

They currently have over 120 dogs and 60 cats that are looking for you just like you’re looking for them! Click HERE to meet the pets.

What should I bring to adopt?

An official picture ID such as a current driver’s license

Anyone who will be living in the same home with the pet

Renters should bring either their landlord’s name and contact information along with a copy of your lease

How do I work to help these animals find their forever home?

For more information on how to apply for jobs click HERE.

