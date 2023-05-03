50/50 Thursdays
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, are pleading for the public’s help after a hit-and-run accident left her with life-threatening injuries as she was leaving Jazz Fest.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Esplanade and Claiborne around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday (April 29) night. Elkins’ friends say she was riding her bike away from day two of the festival when a car slammed into her without slowing down or stopping.

Elkins suffered brain bleeds, multiple broken ribs, and an ankle fracture so severe that she is in danger of losing her foot, her friends said. Fortunately, an ambulance was stationed nearby and EMTs witnessed the incident. Elkins was intubated and rushed to University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Elkins’ loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical bills and are also working on a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who hit her.

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
The NOPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

