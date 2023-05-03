Watch out for scammers as Medicaid renewals restart in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is warning the public to watch out for scams as Medicaid renewals restart.

The below information was released by Louisiana health officials:

Medicaid renewals have restarted and Louisiana Medicaid may be reaching out to you about your health coverage. We are working with community organizations and others to help reach you, but Louisiana Medicaid will never charge you or ask you for money to update your information or to apply for or renew coverage.

Some of the ways we will be reaching out to you include:

By mail, email, text message, and phone calls.

Door-to-door outreach to help members update contact information and complete renewal forms.

Hosting and attending events in your community to share Medicaid information and assist members.

Your healthcare providers, including your pharmacist, and Medicaid’s health plans may also share Medicaid information with you or offer to assist you.

You should never share your bank or credit card information with anyone that claims to be from Louisiana Medicaid or the Louisiana Department of Health. If someone pushes for money so you that can continue to be covered by Louisiana Medicaid, they are not a real representative of our program. If you are ever uncomfortable sharing information, you can call or email Louisiana Medicaid directly at 1-888-342-6207 or MyMedicaid@la.gov.

One way to help avoid scam attempts is to make sure we have your current contact information so you do not miss the real and official renewal notice. If you believe a phone call, text, or visitor is a scam, hang up or close the door and call Louisiana Medicaid Customer Service at 1-888-342-6207.

