50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Unified Command responds to oil discharge near Orange

(U.S. Coast Guard District 8)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Orange, TX (KPLC) - No impacts to wildlife were reported after a pipeline discharged 1,260 gallons of crude oil into a marsh area on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas on April 26.

Unified Command, a team composed of the Coast Guard, La. Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, La. Dept. of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP, responded to the discharge.

According to the Coast Guard PADET Texas, Coast Guard Marine Safety personnel received word last Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. from the National Response Center stating oil was discharging into a marsh area on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from a 22-inch transmission pipeline.

Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas
Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas(U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

Shell estimated 30 barrels of crude oil were released into the water. The pipeline was shut in on April 25 with no additional visible discharge.

Shell hired an oil spill removal organization who deployed 5,900 feet of containment boom and sorbent boom and used one drum skimmer and four response vessels to remove discharged oil. Their team recovered approximately 798 gallons of oil.

Low-pressure flushing is also being utilized to remediate the affected shoreline, and drones and on-water assessments continue to monitor the area.

Marine response resources will remain mobilized while technicians evaluate the pipeline.

Restrictions on vessel traffic in the immediate area went into effect yesterday at 6 p.m. and are in place until further notice.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to Vessel Traffic Services or MSU Port Arthur’s Command Duty Officer at 409-284-5767.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No major changes for Thursday, but rain returns Friday
Louisiana State Police will conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint to combat impaired...
Sobriety and seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Lake Charles to receive $2.3 million in Hurricane Laura relief
State Police Checkpoint
State Police Checkpoint Scheduled