Unified Command responds to oil discharge near Orange

Orange, TX (KPLC) - No impacts to wildlife were reported after a pipeline discharged 1,260 gallons of crude oil into a marsh area on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas on April 26.

Unified Command, a team composed of the Coast Guard, La. Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, La. Dept. of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP, responded to the discharge.

According to the Coast Guard PADET Texas, Coast Guard Marine Safety personnel received word last Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. from the National Response Center stating oil was discharging into a marsh area on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from a 22-inch transmission pipeline.

Unified Command responds to oil discharge on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Orange, Texas (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

Shell estimated 30 barrels of crude oil were released into the water. The pipeline was shut in on April 25 with no additional visible discharge.

Shell hired an oil spill removal organization who deployed 5,900 feet of containment boom and sorbent boom and used one drum skimmer and four response vessels to remove discharged oil. Their team recovered approximately 798 gallons of oil.

Low-pressure flushing is also being utilized to remediate the affected shoreline, and drones and on-water assessments continue to monitor the area.

Marine response resources will remain mobilized while technicians evaluate the pipeline.

Restrictions on vessel traffic in the immediate area went into effect yesterday at 6 p.m. and are in place until further notice.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to Vessel Traffic Services or MSU Port Arthur’s Command Duty Officer at 409-284-5767.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.