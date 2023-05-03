SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2023.

Nathaniel Aaron King, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.

Yazmine Decola Senell, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.

Reagan Marie Ellzey, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional with injury; disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Matthew Blake Taylor, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Daniel Scott Frazier, 26, Orange, TX: Theft less than $1,000.

David J. Reeves, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Lincoln Chambers, 29, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yield signs penalties; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; contempt of court; battery of a correctional facility employee.

Vondrika Lynn Thomas, 22, Lafayette: Three counts of contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; probation detainer.

Toni Michelle Sweat, 44, Starks: Contempt of court.

Danny Brian Weeks, 53, Buna, TX: Fail to possess the required license for home improvements.

Eric James Anderson, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Blake Whitney Fontana, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; identity theft less than $300; identity theft $1,000 or more; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; tail lamps violations.

Jeffrey Allen Gregory, 38, Westlake: Strangulation; simple assault; possession of a Schedule IV drug; two counts of sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

