Sulphur vet clinic enrolling dogs in flea medicine study

By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Pet owners whose dogs have flea problems have an opportunity to receive free flea medicine as part of a clinical study.

Maplewood Animal Hospital in Sulphur is participating in a national study for a new flea control medication. Pet owners who participate will receive this medication during the 90-day study.

Dogs must have visible live fleas at the initial assessment to participate. Owners should not treat their dogs with flea control products before enrolling in the study.

“One of the first signs of a flea infestation is an itchy dog. By the time the fleas have multiplied enough for your dog to start to itch, there is usually a significant amount of developing immature fleas hiding in the home ready to emerge,” said Dr. Lori Willis of Maplewood Animal Hospital.

Up to three dogs per household can participate, and up to three cats in participating households can also receive free flea medication.

Pet owners will be compensated for the cost of all exams and tests related to the study.

Anyone interested in participating can call Maplewood Animal Hospital at 337-625-2575.

More information about the study and eligibility can be found HERE.

