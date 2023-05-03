50/50 Thursdays
Sobriety and seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police will conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint to combat impaired driving in Calcasieu Parish.

The checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Authorities said their mission for the checkpoint is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others, and to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

