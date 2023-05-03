Mother of victim killed in October hit-and-run in Lake Charles pleads for answers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles mother is grieving the loss of her son while being his biggest advocate. He was killed in a hit-and-run that remains unsolved.

“He was supposed to be going to my sister’s house,” Sandra Bill said.

When Bill went looking for her son, she found out he never made it there. She then got word of an accident near First Avenue in Lake Charles.

“I was really on the scene when it happened,” Bill said. “I didn’t know that was my child. So, what I did, I circled around, and I did see a shoe there, so I asked the cop, ‘Sir, I’m just coming back from offshore, so I need to know, and I haven’t seen my son. I need to know. I’m trying to find information.’”

Lake Charles police confirmed Christopher Anthony Syas was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run. As we near the seven-month mark, Bill is doing what any parent would do – pleading to the public for answers.

“This is my second child I had to bury, and it’s hard on me,” Bill said. “I just want to know what happened. I need justice. I need peace, and I need closure.”

Authorities said there are no new leads at this time, but in the meantime, Bill holds on to the memory of her son.

“He was loving, he was kind,” Bill said. “He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and stuff, and he enjoyed spending time with the family.”

Anyone with information that might help this case is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.

