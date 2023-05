Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will award an additional $2,319,097 in federal grants to aid in disaster recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The funding will be given to the city of Lake Charles for management costs.

The reimbursement is made at 100% federal cost-share and authorized under Section 324 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

