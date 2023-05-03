50/50 Thursdays
Iowa man again found guilty of kidnapping baby in new trial

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man has once again been found guilty of entering a home without permission and kidnapping an eight-month-old child.

Tuesday evening a Calcasieu Parish jury convicted Marcel Dugar of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple kidnapping.

Dugar was previously convicted of these charges, but the Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the convictions and sentence because Dugar was not allowed to represent himself. He represented himself in the new trial.

Dugar was originally sentenced to 36 years in prison in 2021.

According to investigators, Dugar entered a home through a window in 2020 and took the child from the arms of their grandmother. The baby was later found unharmed.

Sentencing is set for July 5.

