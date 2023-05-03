FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues, rain chances back by Friday.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warm and calmer weather continues today, lows starting just slightly cooler in the mid to low 60′s with a few places dipping into the 50′s. Temperatures inching very close to the dewpoint this morning has patchy fog in the forecast for some areas before 8 am, so you might want to give yourself a couple extra minutes to reach your destination this morning without incident. Mid level clouds will be clearing out through this morning into the midday hours, with plenty of sunshine on tap for most of the day and the afternoon. High’s will likely reach the low to mid 80′s across the region, but will be pulling away from the dewpoint considerably making for a hot, but reasonably dry afternoon.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Our current dry conditions will likely remain through Thursday with overnight conditions staying relatively quiet, with maybe a few passing clouds and lows similar to this morning. By Thursday night moisture will have returned to the area and could create a few scattered showers overnight. Starting Friday, the first of several small disturbances passing over the area will be working with the returned moisture to increase our chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons, currently keeping our chance of rain at about 30%.

Unsettled weather starting Friday (KPLC)

This slightly unsettled and muggy pattern is looking to stay through the weekend and part of next week with the Jetstream keeping winds from the southwest. Temperatures will remain warm however with lows in the 60′s to 70′s and highs in the mid 80′s. This setup makes it difficult to nail down the best time for rain chances, and overall they will stay on the lower side at about 20% through the week.

