Experts weigh in on how to take care of orchids

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Orchids are a popular flower around the spring and summer months.

Orchids are a diverse plant that captures hethe arts of many, especially the orchid known as Phalaenopsis.

Mary Richardson with the Calcasieu Orchid Society said that Orchids will last for years if taken care of properly.

“You can buy an orchid at a grocery store or a big box store and if you take care of it properly you’ll have it for a long time,” Richardson said. “Like five to ten years.”

Orchids add color and decoration to any spot or space and caring for potted orchids can be more simple than you think.

Richardson said one important thing to know about your plant is that it’s okay for the blooms to die because they will bloom again.

“The leaves will tell you if it’s healthy, the leaves should be a nice grassy green,” Richardson said. “Not a dark, dark green but a grassy green. That means it’s getting enough light.”

If you notice your orchid’s leaves seem unhealthy or show signs like darker green or light green, it’s either getting too much or insufficient water.

“Just take it under the sink, let the water run through it so it’s just sopping wet, and then let it dry out,” Richardson said.

Some might think orchids need watering every day but that is not the case with these delicate flowers.

Every single day is actually too much unless you have bark mix soil then it can absorb more water.

When it comes to your orchid you may wonder where you should place it in order to get the amount of light it needs to thrive.

Orchids do not like rain or direct sun so Richardson said they need to be protected from it.

Orchids actually need south or east-facing spots to grow. Try putting yours near a windowsill or at least a brighter spot that is avoiding sunlight directly.

Richardson adds that placing them in a south or an east window is better.

For more information on Orchid Care, you can contact the Calcasieu Orchid Society on Facebook or CLICK HERE.

