Barbe Lady Bucs win Division I Girls Golf State Championship
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In addition to Southwest Louisiana having success in the LHSAA Boys Golf State Championships, the Barbe Lady Buccaneers brought home some hardware as well as they won the Division I State Championship by an impressive 44 strokes.
- Barbe: 156-159—315
- Sacred Heart-New Orleans: 179-180—359
- Northshore: 180-179—359
- Sam Houston: 186-179—365
- Captain Shreve: 191-187—378
- St. Joseph’s: 193-192—385
- Mount Carmel: 203-183—386
- Haughton: 197-195—392
Division I Individual Results:
- 3. Isabella Callaba, Barbe: 78-78—156
- 4. Mattie Purgahn, Barbe: 78-82—160
- 7. Isabella Bradley, Barbe: 84-81—165
- 9. Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston: 87-88—175
- 16. Jaedyn Eldridge, Sam Houston: 99-91—190
- 30. Taylor England, Sam Houston: 106-110—216
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.