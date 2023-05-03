50/50 Thursdays
Barbe Lady Bucs win Division I Girls Golf State Championship

By Matthew Travis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In addition to Southwest Louisiana having success in the LHSAA Boys Golf State Championships, the Barbe Lady Buccaneers brought home some hardware as well as they won the Division I State Championship by an impressive 44 strokes.

Division I Team Results:

  1. Barbe: 156-159—315
  2. Sacred Heart-New Orleans: 179-180—359
  3. Northshore: 180-179—359
  4. Sam Houston: 186-179—365
  5. Captain Shreve: 191-187—378
  6. St. Joseph’s: 193-192—385
  7. Mount Carmel: 203-183—386
  8. Haughton: 197-195—392

Division I Individual Results:

  • 3. Isabella Callaba, Barbe: 78-78—156
  • 4. Mattie Purgahn, Barbe: 78-82—160
  • 7. Isabella Bradley, Barbe: 84-81—165
  • 9. Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston: 87-88—175
  • 16. Jaedyn Eldridge, Sam Houston: 99-91—190
  • 30. Taylor England, Sam Houston: 106-110—216

