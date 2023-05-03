Barbe Lady Bucs win Division I Girls Golf State Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In addition to Southwest Louisiana having success in the LHSAA Boys Golf State Championships, the Barbe Lady Buccaneers brought home some hardware as well as they won the Division I State Championship by an impressive 44 strokes.

Division I Team Results:

Barbe: 156-159—315 Sacred Heart-New Orleans: 179-180—359 Northshore: 180-179—359 Sam Houston: 186-179—365 Captain Shreve: 191-187—378 St. Joseph’s: 193-192—385 Mount Carmel: 203-183—386 Haughton: 197-195—392

Division I Individual Results:

3. Isabella Callaba, Barbe: 78-78—156

4. Mattie Purgahn, Barbe: 78-82—160

7. Isabella Bradley, Barbe: 84-81—165

9. Emmi Marceaux, Sam Houston: 87-88—175

16. Jaedyn Eldridge, Sam Houston: 99-91—190

30. Taylor England, Sam Houston: 106-110—216

