Advocates gather to encourage support for domestic violence shelter funding

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Advocates gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday, May 3, to encourage lawmakers to support funding for domestic violence shelters.

The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence hosted a series of events that included a display table, a gathering in front of the Louisiana State Capitol, and discussions between advocates and lawmakers.

Advocates specifically said they want lawmakers to support funding for shelters in the state budget. Advocates also want laws that strengthen protections for domestic violence victims.

“Domestic violence is an issue that affects far too many Louisiana citizens. We have an opportunity to change our state’s trajectory and save hundreds of lives by investing in a stable safety net for victims,” said Mariah Wineski, executive director for the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Domestic violence shelters have been drastically underfunded in Louisiana for years, and victims end up paying the price.”

According to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report said there were 2,659 unmet requests for shelter beds during the fiscal years 2015-2020.

“There is no way we can turn away 2,600 requests for shelter and say nothing needs to change,” Wineski said. “It is past time for Louisiana to provide adequate funding for victim services, and we urge the legislature to make this important investment.”

Events at the Louisiana State Capitol will last through at least 4 p.m.

