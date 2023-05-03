51 LCCP students sign commitments to attend local colleges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 51 Lake Charles College Prep students signed commitments to attend local colleges at a signing day for seniors.

Of those who committed, 40 students will attend McNeese State University and 11 will intend SOWELA.

Rebecca Bonial, VP of the LCCP Board of Trustees, is providing $2,000 in scholarships to each student for seeking higher education in their home city, totaling $102,000.

