51 LCCP students sign commitments to attend local colleges

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 51 Lake Charles College Prep students signed commitments to attend local colleges at a signing day for seniors.

Of those who committed, 40 students will attend McNeese State University and 11 will intend SOWELA.

Rebecca Bonial, VP of the LCCP Board of Trustees, is providing $2,000 in scholarships to each student for seeking higher education in their home city, totaling $102,000.

