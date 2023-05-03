50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.(jackiembarr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Two horses died at Churchill Downs on Tuesday as the track kicked off one of its biggest race weeks of the year.

WAVE reports Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during the fifth race.

Unfortunately, the filly suffered a significant injury and had to be euthanized on the track, officials said.

Jockey Luis Saez also went down with the horse but was reported to be OK and returned to ride the next race.

In the eighth race, a 5-year-old gelding named Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Form confirmed the 5-year-old’s death online via the horse’s owner Ken Ramsey.

Tuesday’s deaths come just days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The $3 million premier race highlights some of the top 3-year-old horses in the country and is considered the greatest two minutes in sports.

Last week, derby contender Wild On Ice had to be euthanized following a morning workout over the track.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

No hot water; residents at a Lake Charles apartment complex claim they’ve been without it for a...
No hot water; residents at a Lake Charles apartment complex claim they’ve been without it for a month
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans