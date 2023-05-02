50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive SUV into Hawaii harbor

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their SUV.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their SUV mistakenly ended up in the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their SUV.

The passenger was able to escape through their window, but bystanders had to jump in the water and pull the driver out and carry her up the boat ramp.

Good Samaritans say the tourists misunderstood GPS directions to a manta ray excursion, and their GPS led them straight into the harbor.

“I think they just must’ve taken their eyes off the road for a second, and I think everyone is a bit shocked because we saw this car go straight into the harbor. And it took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn’t seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car,” said Christie Hutchinson, a witness to the incident.

Tow crews pulled the fully submerged SUV out of the water. Sources say no one was hurt in this incident.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues today, warm conditions continue through mid-week.
All Calcasieu Parish public library branches and facilities will be closed for a staff training...
Calcasieu Libraries temporarily closing for staff training
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2023