Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Tyler, Tx (KPLC) - Friends and family of a missing woman are still looking for answers after nearly a month of searching.

Paula Belonga, 51, of Tyler, Tx was last seen leaving her apartment complex on Friday, April 7, according to Tyler Police. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark-colored pants.

Friends of Belonga say she was traveling to Sulphur to pick up her son but never showed.

Police located Belonga’s white Chevrolet Impala on April 12, in Zavalla, Tx. Information leads them to believe she was in the Tatum, Tx area some time prior.

If you have information on Belonga’s whereabouts, call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.

