50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2023.

Pauline Broussard Bowman, 62, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Eugene King, 29, Sulphur: Stalking.

Jesus Angel Salas, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; child endangerment.

Shalonda Evette Jupiter, 44, Westlake: Display of plates; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; resisting a police officer with force or violence; criminal mischief.

Michael Wayne Nelson, 59, Lake Charles: Looting.

Gavin Lee Elliott, 20, DeQuincy: Theft less than $1,000; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Ted Christopher Shilling, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Renald Jarnell Bennett, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jeremiah Joseph Mills, 42, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug.

Gavin Luke Fontenot, 18, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Stormi Leigh Berry, 31, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Wayne Dennis, 36, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Dominique James Miller, 46, Iowa: 2 counts of contempt of court; aggravated second-degree battery.

John Joseph Mills, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Joshua Charles Mixon, 38, Crosby, Tx: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; out of state detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues today, warm conditions continue through mid-week.
Temperatures stay in the low 80's before warmer weather arrives late this week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weather remains in control through midweek
Sowela enrollment declining
More lake area schools are incorporating STEM education into the classroom, and that now...
S.P. Arnett Middle School recognized for commitment to STEM education