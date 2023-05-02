SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2023.

Pauline Broussard Bowman, 62, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Eugene King, 29, Sulphur: Stalking.

Jesus Angel Salas, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; child endangerment.

Shalonda Evette Jupiter, 44, Westlake: Display of plates; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; resisting a police officer with force or violence; criminal mischief.

Michael Wayne Nelson, 59, Lake Charles: Looting.

Gavin Lee Elliott, 20, DeQuincy: Theft less than $1,000; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Ted Christopher Shilling, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Renald Jarnell Bennett, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jeremiah Joseph Mills, 42, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug.

Gavin Luke Fontenot, 18, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Stormi Leigh Berry, 31, Vinton: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Wayne Dennis, 36, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Dominique James Miller, 46, Iowa: 2 counts of contempt of court; aggravated second-degree battery.

John Joseph Mills, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Joshua Charles Mixon, 38, Crosby, Tx: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; out of state detainer.

