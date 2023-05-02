SWLA 2023 graduation ceremony dates

SWLA (KPLC) - High school graduation is approaching and many students will be walking the aisle receiving their diplomas.

Below is a list of High school graduation ceremony dates for Southwest Louisiana schools:

Calcasieu Parish

Barbe - May 21 at 3 p.m.

Bell City - May 18 at 6 p.m.

DeQuincy - May 19 at 7 p.m.

Iowa - May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

LaGrange - May 20 at 11 a.m.

Sam Houston - May 18 at 6 p.m.

Starks - May 18 at 7 p.m.

Sulphur - May 19 at 7 p.m.

Vinton - May 19 at 7 p.m.

Washington Marion - May 21 at 3 p.m.

Westlake - May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Allen Parish

Elizabeth - May 15 at 6 p.m.

Fairview - May 16 at 7 p.m.

Oberlin - May 16 at 6 p.m.

Kinder - May 18 at 7 p.m.

Oakdale - May 18 at 7 p.m.

Reeves - May 19 at 7 p.m.

Beauregard Parish

DeRidder - May 19 at 7 p.m.

East Beauregard - May 15 at 7 p.m.

Merryville - May 18 at 7 p.m.

Singer - May 12 at 7 p.m.

South Beauregard - May 17 at 7 p.m.

Cameron Parish

Grand Lake - May 16 at 6 p.m.

Hackberry - May 12 at 7 p.m.

Johnson Bayou - May 12 at 6 p.m.

South Cameron - May 13 at 10 a.m.

Jeff Davis Parish

Elton - May 16 at 7 p.m.

Hathaway - May 12 at 7 p.m.

Jennings - May 16 at 7 p.m.

Lacassine - May 18 at 7 p.m.

Lake Arthur - May 12 at 7 p.m.

Welsh - May 17 at 7 p.m.

Vernon Parish

Anacoco - May 7 at 2 p.m.

Evans - May 6 at 10 a.m.

Hicks - May 15 at 7 p.m.

Hornbeck - May 6 at 10 a.m.

Leesville - May 11 at 7 p.m.

Pickering - May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Pitkin - May 13 at 2 p.m.

Rosepine - May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Simpson - May 9 at 6:30 p.m.

