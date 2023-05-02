SWLA 2023 graduation ceremony dates
SWLA (KPLC) - High school graduation is approaching and many students will be walking the aisle receiving their diplomas.
Below is a list of High school graduation ceremony dates for Southwest Louisiana schools:
Calcasieu Parish
Barbe - May 21 at 3 p.m.
Bell City - May 18 at 6 p.m.
DeQuincy - May 19 at 7 p.m.
Iowa - May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
LaGrange - May 20 at 11 a.m.
Sam Houston - May 18 at 6 p.m.
Starks - May 18 at 7 p.m.
Sulphur - May 19 at 7 p.m.
Vinton - May 19 at 7 p.m.
Washington Marion - May 21 at 3 p.m.
Westlake - May 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Allen Parish
Elizabeth - May 15 at 6 p.m.
Fairview - May 16 at 7 p.m.
Oberlin - May 16 at 6 p.m.
Kinder - May 18 at 7 p.m.
Oakdale - May 18 at 7 p.m.
Reeves - May 19 at 7 p.m.
Beauregard Parish
DeRidder - May 19 at 7 p.m.
East Beauregard - May 15 at 7 p.m.
Merryville - May 18 at 7 p.m.
Singer - May 12 at 7 p.m.
South Beauregard - May 17 at 7 p.m.
Cameron Parish
Grand Lake - May 16 at 6 p.m.
Hackberry - May 12 at 7 p.m.
Johnson Bayou - May 12 at 6 p.m.
South Cameron - May 13 at 10 a.m.
Jeff Davis Parish
Elton - May 16 at 7 p.m.
Hathaway - May 12 at 7 p.m.
Jennings - May 16 at 7 p.m.
Lacassine - May 18 at 7 p.m.
Lake Arthur - May 12 at 7 p.m.
Welsh - May 17 at 7 p.m.
Vernon Parish
Anacoco - May 7 at 2 p.m.
Evans - May 6 at 10 a.m.
Hicks - May 15 at 7 p.m.
Hornbeck - May 6 at 10 a.m.
Leesville - May 11 at 7 p.m.
Pickering - May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Pitkin - May 13 at 2 p.m.
Rosepine - May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Simpson - May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
