St. Louis Boys win Golf State Title, Westlake’s Collin Jones wins Individual Title

By Matthew Travis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Golf State Championship concluded on Tuesday afternoon, and they concluded with Southwest Louisiana claiming the team, and individual titles.

The St. Louis Catholic Saints won the team title with a two-day total of 587, a school record after shooting a 288 on day one, and a 289 on day two to win the school’s second State Title in three years, this time by an impressive 13 strokes over second-place St. Thomas More.

Team Results:

  1. St. Louis: 288-299—587
  2. St. Thomas More: 300-300—600
  3. Teurlings Catholic: 305-302—607
  4. Holy Cross: 308-301—609
  5. St. Charles: 317-307—624
  6. Brusly: 336-333—669
  7. DeRidder: 369-366—735
  8. Vanderbilt Catholic: 377-358—735

St. Louis won the team title led by Ross Anderson, and Cameron Langley who each shot a 146, but Westlake’s Collin Jones won the individual State Title after shooting a one-under-par 71 both days for a total of 142, edging out second-place finishers Dax Reaux of Teurlings Catholic, and Stephen Faucheaux of Holy Cross, by just one stroke.

SWLA Individual Results:

  • 1. Collin Jones, Westlake: 71-71—142
  • 5. Cameron Langley, St. Louis: 72-74—146
  • 5. Ross Anderson, St. Louis: 70-76—146
  • 8. Samuel Broussard, St. Louis: 72-76—148
  • 12. George Trappey, St. Louis: 75-74—149
  • 12. Kye Hanks, St. Louis: 74-75—149
  • 18. Jacque Person, Jennings: 78-78—156
  • 36. Braylon Ray, DeRidder: 85-90—175
  • 37. Carter McLemore, DeRidder: 90-86—176
  • 44. Sean Ledesma, DeRidder: 100-94—194
  • 45. Jack Granger, DeRidder: 94-102—196
  • N/A Lucas Carpenter, DeRidder: 101-WD
  • N/A Issac Castilaw, DeRidder: NC-96

