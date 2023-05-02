St. Louis Boys win Golf State Title, Westlake’s Collin Jones wins Individual Title

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Golf State Championship concluded on Tuesday afternoon, and they concluded with Southwest Louisiana claiming the team, and individual titles.

Boys golf wins the Division II State Championship by 13 strokes with a school record two-day total of 288 299 - 587#wearesaints pic.twitter.com/qZJbZOve7c — SLCHS Athletic Department (@slchsad) May 2, 2023

The St. Louis Catholic Saints won the team title with a two-day total of 587, a school record after shooting a 288 on day one, and a 289 on day two to win the school’s second State Title in three years, this time by an impressive 13 strokes over second-place St. Thomas More.

Team Results:

St. Louis: 288-299—587 St. Thomas More: 300-300—600 Teurlings Catholic: 305-302—607 Holy Cross: 308-301—609 St. Charles: 317-307—624 Brusly: 336-333—669 DeRidder: 369-366—735 Vanderbilt Catholic: 377-358—735

St. Louis won the team title led by Ross Anderson, and Cameron Langley who each shot a 146, but Westlake’s Collin Jones won the individual State Title after shooting a one-under-par 71 both days for a total of 142, edging out second-place finishers Dax Reaux of Teurlings Catholic, and Stephen Faucheaux of Holy Cross, by just one stroke.

In addition to @slchsad winning the LHSAA Division II Boys Golf team State Championship, Southwest Louisiana also had the individual State Champion as Westlake's Collin Jones won with a 2-under 142 over the two days!



Video courtesy of @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/cNj5nvj82j — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) May 2, 2023

SWLA Individual Results:

1. Collin Jones, Westlake: 71-71—142

5. Cameron Langley, St. Louis: 72-74—146

5. Ross Anderson, St. Louis: 70-76—146

8. Samuel Broussard, St. Louis: 72-76—148

12. George Trappey, St. Louis: 75-74—149

12. Kye Hanks, St. Louis: 74-75—149

18. Jacque Person, Jennings: 78-78—156

36. Braylon Ray, DeRidder: 85-90—175

37. Carter McLemore, DeRidder: 90-86—176

44. Sean Ledesma, DeRidder: 100-94—194

45. Jack Granger, DeRidder: 94-102—196

N/A Lucas Carpenter, DeRidder: 101-WD

N/A Issac Castilaw, DeRidder: NC-96

