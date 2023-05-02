50/50 Thursdays
S.P. Arnett Middle School recognized for commitment to STEM education

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - More Lake Area schools are incorporating STEM education into the classroom, and that now includes S.P. Arnett Middle School in Westlake.

“We use codes to move the ball around the maze,” student Oliver Bahnsen said.

It’s more than just pencils and paper in this classroom.

“We do a lot of robotics,” computer enrichment teacher Megan Clavier said. “We are working currently on cybersecurity, and we are about to get into our animation unit.”

S.P. Arnett is just one of 15 schools and districts in the nation to be “pathway” recognized through Woz ED, a STEM education company that creates curricula for K through 12 schools.

STEM education takes less of a traditional coursework approach and offers more hands-on experience for these sixth- and seventh-grade students.

“Normally, we’ll make the whole code, and then fix our errors as we go,” student Josie Manuel said.

Clavier said the career-based curriculum is a big step for Louisiana schools.

“A really good aspect of this curriculum is they’re allowed to make mistakes,” Clavier said. “They are allowed to problem solve, and they have to persevere. For me, I feel like that could be the best thing they take from is learning how to keep at it, learn how to persevere, learning how to troubleshoot, and those kinds of things.”

