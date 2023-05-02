Sowela enrollment declining

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Enrollment is declining in higher education, according to Edge Research and HCM Strategists, and while it’s easy to blame it on the pandemic, data shows it has been going on for longer than that.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, The University of Louisiana System, the state’s largest system, reported a $34 million decline in revenue from tuition and fees during the 2022 fiscal year.

The decline was caused by lower enrollment. Joesph Lavergne, Director of Recruitment and Career Services at Sowela Technical Community College, said times have changed.

“Students today are income-driven; if you tell a student, you can make such and such thousand dollars in a program, you know, sign me up, Mr. Lavergne, sign me up,” said Lavergne.

Potential students are less concerned with finding a career they love and more concerned with how much they can make.

“Now, some students are graduating and have no idea what they want to major in until someone tells them they can make this amount of money in this career, so that, that has changed a lot,” Lavergne said.

Many prospective students are looking to learn skills that will get them in to the workforce as soon as possible.

“I’ve worked at a four-year university. I’ve seen students that have graduated with bachelor’s degree and even a master’s degree that are coming back for a technical diploma and a social degree because there’s work, they can go to work right away,” said Lavergne.

The most consistently enrolled programs at Sowela are instrumentation, process technology and nursing.

“They’re over 27 different plants in southwest Louisiana. So you know, process technology and instrumentation; there’s a lot of need for it,” said Lavergne.

