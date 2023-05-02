No hot water: Residents at a Lake Charles apartment complex say they’ve been without it for a month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No hot water – that’s what residents at one Lake Charles apartment complex are claiming as their frustrations grow.

Boiling pots of water has become a part of Ashley Edwards’ daily routine.

“It’s just crazy, and we really shouldn’t have to go through that,” Edwards said. “We really shouldn’t have to come back home from work and have to wait at least almost an hour to get some hot water just to take a bath and continuously do it all day to bathe my children.”

Edwards lives at the Park at Winterhalter, previously known as Sunlight Manor, where she and other residents claim to have no hot water in their homes.

“Lately, they’re not even trying to fix it,” she said. “So it’s been like a month now and we have no hot water. We have to boil water to take baths, clean, everything. It’s just miserable. It’s miserable.”

The problem is not new – it’s been happening for about two years. KPLC reported on the issue in 2021.

“It’s been four months, and we’ve been without hot water, and it’s very uncomfortable,” resident Ron Thomas said in 2021.

Edwards told 7News that after that story ran in 2021, the problem was fixed temporarily.

“We don’t want that to happen again,” she said. “We want a permanent fix this time.”

Edwards said she’s even contacted her city councilwoman and the housing authority to try and get some help.

“They said they can’t do anything,” Edwards said. “Nobody can do anything. So, we’re basically at a loss right now.”

Luvertha August is the city councilwoman over the district where the complex is located. August said she is trying to reach out to other city departments in an effort to seek help for Edwards and those who live in her building.

She said ultimately, the responsibility falls on the complex’s owner.

“He’s the only one who can do anything about it really and apparently he’s not listening,” Edwards said. “So we need someone to listen and get this problem fixed permanently.”

Edwards believes replacing the building’s hot water heater would be the fix to this issue and hopes repairs will be made soon.

We’ve reached out to the apartment complex for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.