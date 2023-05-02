New solar farm expected to boost Allen Parish’s tax revenue

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - A major project is coming to Allen Parish - Opdenergy is in the works of building a $150 million solar farm.

”The impact of this solar farm and industrial development in a rural area like that is going to be pretty substantial on the local economy,” parish administrator Jacob Dillehay said.

Dillehay told 7News Opdenergy’s solar farm will add to the parish’s tax revenue, boosting the parish’s economy through the project’s sales taxes and property tax.

“We’re coming in. We’re going to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in property tax, which is phenomenal for the parish,” Branden Houston said.

Houston is Opdenergy’s managing director of solar development. He said this is the company’s first project in Louisiana.

“There’s quite a few entities that are going to benefit,” Dillehay said. “The biggest two benefactors is the road district and the school district, the maintenance tax for those areas. The budget increase for road District 4, Ward 4 is going to be about a 35% budget increase and the school’s going to see about a 35% budget increase for that area.”

The project is set on 1,000 acres in Elizabeth, right near the Beauregard-Allen parish line. Opdoenergy is leasing the property located near La. 12 off of Monroe Bagget Road for 30 to 40 years.

“For the most part, not a lot happens in our parish,” Dillehay said. “We’re are very rural parish and especially not in that area. For the most part, there hasn’t been a lot of development at all. So I think they are excited.”

Opdenergy works as an independent energy producer.

“What we’ll do is actually sell the power to one of the large utilities in the State of Louisiana. In this particular case, we’re selling the power to Entergy,” Houston said.

Houston said Louisiana is a great spot for the project, as the state typically gets a lot of sun.

“It actually load matches pretty well,” Houston said. “Meaning that when the sun is out it’s obviously pretty hot. So those days in July when it’s three in the afternoon and it’s 98 degrees outside, the solar project is kicking out a lot of power. A lot of people are using air conditioners, so it’s a perfect location and perfect use of the power.”

He said because of that load match aspect, over time the solar project may help bring the price of power down.

The land in Elizabeth has already been cleared, and construction on the project will begin this summer. The solar farm is expected to be operational by early 2024.

