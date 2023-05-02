Louisiana Pirate Festival events schedule

50/50 Thursdays
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center this week, and we have the full schedule of events for the 10-day celebration.

Festivities begin Thursday evening, and Jean Lafitte will come ashore Friday.

Thursday, May 4

  • 5 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 5 p.m. - Family Night of Praise

Friday, May 5

  • 4 p.m - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 4 p.m. - Militia defends the city from a pirate invasion
  • 6 p.m. - Pirate ships begin to land
  • 7 p.m. - Jean Lafitte makes landfall and city officials walk the plank
  • 8 p.m. - Performance by Johnny Jimenez

Saturday, May 6

  • 9 a.m-3 p.m. - Car show
  • 9:30 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest registration opens
  • 10 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 10 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest
  • 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
  • 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Lake Area Dance Showcase (performance by 10 dance studios and Cowgirl Kickers)
  • 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 5:30 p.m. - Performance by Young Band Nation
  • 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Boomerang
  • 9-11 p.m. - Performance by Steel Shot

Sunday, May 7

  • 11 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 11:30 a.m. - Visiting Festival Queens Pirate Costume Contest
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
  • 2 p.m. - Crawfish eating contest
  • 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

Monday, May 8 - Thursday, May 11

  • 6 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

Friday, May 12

  • 5 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Jeannie Lane
  • 9-11 p.m. - Performance by Gypsy La Blue

Saturday, May 13

  • 8 a.m. - BBQ Cook-off (begins Friday night)
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Jeep & Off-Road Show
  • 10 a.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
  • 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
  • Noon - 35th Annual Louisiana Arm Wrestling Championship
  • 1-6 p.m. - Battle of the Bands (winner announced at 6:30)
  • 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
  • 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Adam Leger Band
  • 9 p.m. - Fireworks display
  • 9:30-11 p.m. - Charlie Wayne Band

Sunday, May 14

  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court.

