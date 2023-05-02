Louisiana Pirate Festival events schedule
Published: May. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center this week, and we have the full schedule of events for the 10-day celebration.
Festivities begin Thursday evening, and Jean Lafitte will come ashore Friday.
Thursday, May 4
- 5 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 5 p.m. - Family Night of Praise
Friday, May 5
- 4 p.m - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 4 p.m. - Militia defends the city from a pirate invasion
- 6 p.m. - Pirate ships begin to land
- 7 p.m. - Jean Lafitte makes landfall and city officials walk the plank
- 8 p.m. - Performance by Johnny Jimenez
Saturday, May 6
- 9 a.m-3 p.m. - Car show
- 9:30 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest registration opens
- 10 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 10 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest
- 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
- 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Lake Area Dance Showcase (performance by 10 dance studios and Cowgirl Kickers)
- 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 5:30 p.m. - Performance by Young Band Nation
- 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Boomerang
- 9-11 p.m. - Performance by Steel Shot
Sunday, May 7
- 11 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 11:30 a.m. - Visiting Festival Queens Pirate Costume Contest
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
- 2 p.m. - Crawfish eating contest
- 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
Monday, May 8 - Thursday, May 11
- 6 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
Friday, May 12
- 5 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Jeannie Lane
- 9-11 p.m. - Performance by Gypsy La Blue
Saturday, May 13
- 8 a.m. - BBQ Cook-off (begins Friday night)
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Jeep & Off-Road Show
- 10 a.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court
- 11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area
- Noon - 35th Annual Louisiana Arm Wrestling Championship
- 1-6 p.m. - Battle of the Bands (winner announced at 6:30)
- 3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade
- 7-9 p.m. - Performance by Adam Leger Band
- 9 p.m. - Fireworks display
- 9:30-11 p.m. - Charlie Wayne Band
Sunday, May 14
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court.
