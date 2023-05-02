Louisiana Pirate Festival events schedule

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center this week, and we have the full schedule of events for the 10-day celebration.

Festivities begin Thursday evening, and Jean Lafitte will come ashore Friday.

Thursday, May 4

5 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

5 p.m. - Family Night of Praise

Friday, May 5

4 p.m - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

4 p.m. - Militia defends the city from a pirate invasion

6 p.m. - Pirate ships begin to land

7 p.m. - Jean Lafitte makes landfall and city officials walk the plank

8 p.m. - Performance by Johnny Jimenez

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m-3 p.m. - Car show

9:30 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest registration opens

10 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

10 a.m. - Children’s Pirate Costume Contest

11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. - Lake Area Dance Showcase (performance by 10 dance studios and Cowgirl Kickers)

3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

5:30 p.m. - Performance by Young Band Nation

7-9 p.m. - Performance by Boomerang

9-11 p.m. - Performance by Steel Shot

Sunday, May 7

11 a.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade

11:30 a.m. - Visiting Festival Queens Pirate Costume Contest

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area

2 p.m. - Crawfish eating contest

3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

Monday, May 8 - Thursday, May 11

6 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

Friday, May 12

5 p.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

7-9 p.m. - Performance by Jeannie Lane

9-11 p.m. - Performance by Gypsy La Blue

Saturday, May 13

8 a.m. - BBQ Cook-off (begins Friday night)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Jeep & Off-Road Show

10 a.m. to close - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court

11 a.m. - Walking pirate parade

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Little Matey’s Play Area

Noon - 35th Annual Louisiana Arm Wrestling Championship

1-6 p.m. - Battle of the Bands (winner announced at 6:30)

3 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

5 p.m. - Walking pirate parade

7-9 p.m. - Performance by Adam Leger Band

9 p.m. - Fireworks display

9:30-11 p.m. - Charlie Wayne Band

Sunday, May 14

10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Todd Armstrong Carnival Rides, Galley Alley, Souvenir Court.

