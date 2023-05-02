50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles LNG to request rehearing for export extension

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles LNG plans to ask the U.S. Department of Energy for a rehearing after the company was denied an extension to begin producing LNG exports.

The current deadline to begin exporting is 2025, and the Lake Charles LNG wants it extended to 2028.

A company spokesperson said they believe the DOE made a flawed decision because Lake Charles LNG is the most advanced LNG project in the country that does not yet have a final investment decision. The spokesperson said they think the project satisfies the criteria for an extension.

