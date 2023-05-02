Lake Charles LNG denied extension on exports

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Energy has denied a request by Lake Charles LNG for a second extension of the deadline to start exporting gas.

Lake Charles LNG is the former Trunkline LNG import facility. Construction of the proposed export expansion has not yet started.

The current deadline to begin exporting is December 2025, and the company wanted it extended until 2028. DOE officials said the company has not justified a second extension.

Environmentalists speculate this could be the end of the project.

7News tried to contact Lake Charles LNG, but we have not heard back.

