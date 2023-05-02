50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles LNG denied extension on exports

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Energy has denied a request by Lake Charles LNG for a second extension of the deadline to start exporting gas.

Lake Charles LNG is the former Trunkline LNG import facility. Construction of the proposed export expansion has not yet started.

The current deadline to begin exporting is December 2025, and the company wanted it extended until 2028. DOE officials said the company has not justified a second extension.

Environmentalists speculate this could be the end of the project.

7News tried to contact Lake Charles LNG, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Lake Charles LNG denied extension
Lake Charles LNG denied extension
New solar farm expected to boost funds for Allen Parish’s tax revenue
New solar farm expected to boost Allen Parish’s tax revenue
Iowa man accused of kidnapping 8-month-old defends himself in court
Man accused of kidnapping 8-month-old defends himself in court
Temperatures stay in the low 80's before warmer weather arrives late this week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weather remains in control through midweek