FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues, rain may return in a few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No major weather changes are likely through at least Thursday as temperatures remain near normal with highs in the low 80s. Morning lows will reach the upper 50s to low 60s which is slightly below normal. We will likely see some clouds from time to time, but rain chances will remain near zero through Thursday.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

An upper level disturbance will move across SWLA on Friday and this will likely spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms. With that in mind, the chance is placed at 30%; but it will not likely be a washout. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

We will likely see another unsettled weather pattern returning this weekend and continuing into next week. That pattern will have the Jetstream over SWLA and winds from the southwest will likely bring several disturbances across the area; these could bring an increased chance of rain. It is nearly impossible to predict when the best chance of rain will occur, so for now the forecast will include a 20% chance of rain daily through next week.

