FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues today, warm conditions continue through mid-week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warm and comfortable weather pattern continues today across SWLA, with morning lows starting off near 60° or lower for everywhere but the coast. Higher pressure continues to dominate current weather conditions, keeping rain chances low aside from a few clouds building in. Overall expect another dry day on tap as afternoon temperatures reach the low 80′s with intermixed clouds and sun with mild winds.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Moving into tonight, skies will be considerably cloudy but rain chances won’t be seeing a significant increase with overnight lows staying warm in the mid to low 60′s range. However, patchy fog could arise in some areas before 8 am. Comfortable and mild conditions will last through the next few days with little change Wednesday and Thursday other than general warming and the return of some moisture as high pressure moves off to the east. Rain chances will make a small return to our forecast by Friday morning, as a small disturbance moving over the area may be enough to create a few showers or scattered thunderstorms.

Friday's disturbance (KPLC)

Past Friday we expect to see a warmer and muggier trend with overnight and daily chances of scattered showers becoming more frequent with better moisture back in the region.

