City closes part of South Rampart Street over falling debris risk near Plaza Tower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans abruptly closed a portion of South Rampart Street near the abandoned Plaza Tower on Tuesday (May 2), citing a risk of falling debris.

South Rampart Street will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” between Julia Street and Howard Avenue, the city said, “until further notice.”

The city said motorists approaching the closure at South Rampart and Julia streets will be detoured right onto Julia Street and can make a left turn onto Loyola Avenue, a left turn onto Howard Avenue and a right turn back onto South Rampart Street to navigate around the closed roadway.

New Orleans firefighters recently responded to a two-alarm trash fire inside the decrepit building on April 23, then a man fell to his death from the blighted tower about 12 hours later on April 24.

“Clearly, Plaza Tower poses a safety hazard to the citizens and tourists in New Orleans,” City Councilmember Lesli Harris said after that incident. “It’s a building that we’ve been trying to address and tackle since I’ve taken office about a year and a half ago. So, we have to keep our foot on the gas to make sure that we are assessing appropriately and enforcing appropriately the blight that is Plaza Tower.”

Developer Joe Jaeger in 2014 purchased the 44-story skyscraper at 1001 Howard Ave., which has sat vacant since Hurricane Katrina. But efforts to bring the tower back into commerce failed and the building has fallen into a hazardous state of disrepair.

Jaeger enlisted the real estate advisory and brokerage firm HREC (Hospitality Real Estate Counselors) in February to help find a new buyer for the property.

