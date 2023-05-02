Beauregard residents react to new laws

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - As early as midsummer, alcoholic beverages will be sold in more places in Beauregard parish.

That’s after an election held this weekend.

KPLC’s Amma Siriboe explains what will be changing.

“Three propositions were legalized, and that is the sale of alcohol of low- and high-content in both convenience stores, grocery stores, any kind of packaged form that is to be consumed off-site, as well as in restaurants,” said Adam Lagneaux, a Ragley resident.

Beauregard parish voters now know where they stand when it comes to the sale of alcoholic beverages in the Ward 6 area.

While many were in opposition due to concerns of increased drunk driving, Lagneaux explains why he believes this decision will do more good than harm.

“Right now, the people in this area that decide to consume alcohol have to drive either to DeRidder or Calcasieu parish to purchase it and have quite a drive back home, and if they decide unfortunately to partake in drinking on their way back home, then, if anything, we feel like it may decrease our drunk drivers on the road because they won’t have to travel so far back home,” Lagneaux said.

Lagneaux also said revenue generated from alcohol sales can help the parish improve infrastructure.

“Beauregard, from an economic standpoint, would be considered weak compared to Calcasieu parish that has a lot more industry and tax base than we do. Any new business or any new sales in a particular area, in this case, Ward 6 of Beauregard parish, is going to go into the parish pot which will increase dollars to help out with ditches, fix potholes and clean out culverts and all those sorts of things,” said Lagneaux.

