Application for small business loan program opens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A small business loan program for those businesses affected by the hurricanes of 2020 and flood of 2021 opens for application today.

Small businesses with at least one but less than 50 full-time employees that can provide evidence of a minimum of $25,000 annual gross revenue pre-storm may be eligible for the Restore Louisiana Small Business Loan Program.

Businesses located in a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-declared most impacted or distressed area (MID) and servicing a vulnerable population or providing an essential good or service may be given priority.

The application period is from May 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

