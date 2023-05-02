50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Application for small business loan program opens

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A small business loan program for those businesses affected by the hurricanes of 2020 and flood of 2021 opens for application today.

Small businesses with at least one but less than 50 full-time employees that can provide evidence of a minimum of $25,000 annual gross revenue pre-storm may be eligible for the Restore Louisiana Small Business Loan Program.

Businesses located in a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-declared most impacted or distressed area (MID) and servicing a vulnerable population or providing an essential good or service may be given priority.

The application period is from May 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues today, warm conditions continue through mid-week.
All Calcasieu Parish public library branches and facilities will be closed for a staff training...
Calcasieu Libraries temporarily closing for staff training