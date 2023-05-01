SWLA receives additional $23M in hurricane relief

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding Louisiana an additional $23 million for ongoing hurricane recovery.

The funds will reimburse the following:

$15,964,425 to Louisiana’s Office of Community Development Elevation, Pilot Reconstruction and Immediate Mitigation Measures for elevations and mitigation projects related to Hurricane Rita.

$3,864,946 to the Beauregard Electric Cooperative for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Delta.