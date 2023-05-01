SWLA receives additional $23M in hurricane relief
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding Louisiana an additional $23 million for ongoing hurricane recovery.
The funds will reimburse the following:
- $15,964,425 to Louisiana’s Office of Community Development Elevation, Pilot Reconstruction and Immediate Mitigation Measures for elevations and mitigation projects related to Hurricane Rita.
- $3,864,946 to the Beauregard Electric Cooperative for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Delta.
- $3,566,609 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for permanent repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
