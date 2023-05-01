SWLA LHSAA State Baseball Quarterfinals Schedule

50/50 Thursdays
By Matthew Travis
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made the LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs when they began mid-April, and nearly two weeks later just over half of those teams are still alive as the Quarterfinals are set to begin this week.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 2. Barbe vs. 7. Neville at Barbe High School
    • Game One: Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 3. Sulphur vs. 11. Central - Baton Rouge at McMurry Park
    • Game One: Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 4. Sam Houston vs. 5. Live Oak at Sam Houston High School
    • Game One: Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM (if necessary)

Non-Select Division II:

  • 7. Iowa @ 2. North Vermilion at North Vermilion High School
    • Game One: Thursday, May 4th, 5:30 PM
    • Game Two: Friday, May 5th, 5:30 PM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)

Non-Select Division III:

  • 1. Kinder vs. 9. Westlake at Kinder High School
    • Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:00 PM (if necessary)
  • 2. South Beauregard vs. 7. Loreauville at South Beauregard High School
    • Game One: Friday, May 5th, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 12:00 PM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 2:30 PM (if necessary)
  • 6. Rosepine @ 3. Doyle at 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston, Louisiana
    • Game One: Wednesday, May 3rd, 6:00 PM
    • Game Two: Thursday, May 4th, 4:00 PM
    • Game Three: Thursday, May 4th, 6:30 PM (if necessary)

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 3. DeQuincy vs. 11. Welsh at DeQuincy High School
    • Thursday, May 4th, 5:30 PM
  • 9. Grand Lake @ 1. Oak Grove at Oak Grove High School
    • Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 PM

Non-Select Division V:

  • 3. Pitkin vs. 11. Fairview at Pitkin High School
    • Thursday, May 4th, 5:30 PM
  • 8. Hicks @ 1. Choudrant at Choudrant High School
    • Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 PM
  • 13. Lacassine @ Anacoco at Anacoco High School
    • Wednesday, May 3rd, 5:00 PM

Select Division II:

  • 1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 8. Archbishop Shaw at McMurry Park
    • Game One: Friday, May 5th, 5:00 PM
    • Game Two: Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 AM
    • Game Three: Saturday, May 6th, 1:30 PM (if necessary)

